See GALLERY : An electric atmosphere in Donegal this evening

The extremely high winds and torrential rain did not deter partygoers from as far away as Quigley's Point, Lifford and Dungloe from gathering in Donegal Town this evening for what is really the start of the Christmas Party season.
Practically all the pubs and restaurants were full to the brim with most of the visitors to the town making an overnight of it - no doubt that message of "Don't Drink and Drive" is getting through.
