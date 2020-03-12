GALLERY : Flooding - latest from South Donegal

Contact
A combination of thunderstorms, high winds and a tidal surge have all contributed to several instances of heavy flooding in south Donegal.
Precautionary measures were taken in Donegal town last night when the main car park at the Quayside in Donegal town was closed off which minimised any damage to vehicles which normally would have been parked overnight.
Residents in the small village of Mullinasole near Laghey woke up this morning to find that the pier had been totally submerged with local roads under at least a foot of water.
No serious damage has as yet been reported and Donegal Co. Council are monitoring the situation.
