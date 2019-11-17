It might be a frosty Sunday, November afternoon in Donegal but that did not deter over 350 guests from travelling to the Eskeside town for an afternoon of jiving, dancing and no shortage of sing songs in the Abbeys Hotel.

Guests had travelled from all parts of the country to enjoy some of the country's top stars over the weekend - Robert Mizzell, Declan Nerney to name but a few and the Sunday afternoon provides the opportunity for the children to come along and join their favourite artists.