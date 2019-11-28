Gallery; It's Movember time at Finner Camp in Donegal

Earlier this morning the members of the 28th. Infantry Batallion in Finner camp gathered together for a trial run for tonight's big shave off and waxing under the watchful eyes of LT Pádraic Agnew and 2/LT Alex Doran all in aid of very deserving charities

This year the 28 Infantry Battalion have taken part in the annual Irish Cancer Society Movember campaign to raise awareness of men’s cancers and suicide.

The team is led by LT Pádraic Agnew and 2/LT Alex Doran and are part of the National Emergency and Security Services team called the ‘Frontline Mo Bro’s, which consists of An Garda Síochána, Dublin Fire Brigade, the National Ambulance Service, Irish Coast Guard, Civil Defence and all other Voluntary Emergency Services.

Last year the Frontline Mo Bros raised €36,500 and Lt. Pádraic Agnew said that they hope to help increase this figure to over €40,000.

"We have has a great reaction to it all the lads have really got into the spirit of things and if the truth be known some are reluctant to get rid of the new image!

"The publicity in the Democrat and on Donegal Live for the event has really increased the awareness of mental health and cancer in the community - there is hardly a family in the country that has not been affected. Tonight is but a simple gesture to a much bigger problem. This is one thing we can all beat together."

Tonight will see the "Shave Off Night" in the NCOs Mess and all are welcome. There will be competitions to find the best and worst Movember of 2019 as well as chest waxing to boost donations to the team - it's just going to be one great night and we really would encourage everybody to come along."

To donate to the 28 Infantry Battalion and the Frontline Mo-Bro’s, follow the link below and select ‘Donate’

https://ie.movember.com/ mospace/13983776