GALLERY: Army bare their chests and faces for great charities

The 28 Battalion in Finer camp have taken part in the annual Irish Cancer Society Movember campaign to raise awareness of men’s cancers and suicide.

The Battalion team is led by LT Pádraic Agnew and 2/LT Alex Doran.

The 28 Battalion was part of the National Emergency and Security Services team called the ‘Frontline Mo Bro’s, which consists of An Garda Síochána, Dublin Fire Brigade, the National Ambulance Service, Irish Coast Guard, Civil Defence and all other Voluntary Emergency Services.

True to their words the lads in Finner lived up to their promises on Thursday night last and gathered to get all that unwanted hair removed. If the truth be known a lot of the lads felt quite comfortable with this new macho image and I wouldn't be surprised if we were to see some new growth come the Spring.

The Shave off night in the NCOs Mess on Thursday was a great success with some of the lads also opting for a more painful chest waxing to boost the donations and their decisions proved right on the night with a total of 5K being raised on the occasion.

On the night there was also competitions to find the best and worst Movember of 2019 as well as the chest waxing which boosted the donations to the team

Lt. Agnew said: "This was just but one small gesture that we can make to help out these vital charities - they do tremendous work and it is important that as a society that we address these problems and not just turn our backs."