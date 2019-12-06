Contact

See GALLERY: Iconic Donegal Hotel celebrates 125 years in business

Overlooking Donegal Bay the Great Northern celebrates a landmark birthday

Matt Britton

Overlooking Donegal Bay and Bundoran's famous surfing beach and magnificent golf course the Great Northern Hotel celebrated a landmark 125 years of welcoming guests to the famous resort this evening.

Guests from all over the county and even much further afield joined Brian and Cautie McEniff and three generations of their family this evening in marking this great achievement. The family were there to welcome all the guests personally as indeed is a well-known tradition in all the McEniff hotels in the town.

There was a large political presence in attendance from all parties but this had nothing to with speculation of an early February election - it was purely a reflection of the esteem that the McEniff family are held in the resort and indeed their massive contribution to the local economy.

For all the photographs of what indeed was a very relaxed and memorable occasion see our Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions.

For all the photographs of what indeed was a very relaxed and memorable occasion see our Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions.

