Santa drops into Supermacs in Donegal

Despite the atrocious weather conditions on Sunday afternoon Santa was able to drop into Supermacs in Donegal town and meet up with a great bunch of both parents in Donegal's most popular restaurant.

Santa was met by the very capable Roisin Gallagher who made sure everybody including Santa and Mrs Claus was looked after as he gave out little gifts to all the children.

Santa said: "To be honest the weather is a bit warmer down here but it's a lot windier - think this suits me down to the ground as I believe there is no flying over Donegal in the middle of the storm. That will give me a little more time here to spend with the kids."