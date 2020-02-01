A snapshot of this year's Donegal Person of the Year - Kilcar's Noel Cunningham - who received the prestigious accolade on Friday evening in Dublin's Harcourt Hotel.

There was a great atmosphere which was enhanced by the many hundreds of kilted Scottish supporters in Dublin for the big rigby game on Saturday.

If Friday night's announcement is anything to go by, one can expect that the Donegal person of the Year banquet in the Ballsbridge Hotel will be a sellout.

Noel Cunningham is known the length and breadth of the country with his regular television appearances, his successful debut as an author and his various works for charity and the community.

He has been at the helm at Harvey’s Point Hotel for many years.