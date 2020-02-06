Last weekend the Abbey Hotel in Donegal town celebrated ten years hosting their ever-popular country music weekends with crowds travelling from every corner of the country to join in this feast of music.

Some years ago many would have predicted that the boom in this genre would eventually die off. But not so - it continues to grow year after year giving a much-needed boost to the hospitality industry, particularly in the offseason.

In the Abbey Hotel last weekend the drawing power was so evident with the hotels in the town as well as most of the guesthouses enjoying great occupance.

Elaine McInaw of the Abbey and Central Hotels said: “The country weekends here have now been running for ten years and are one of our most valuable niche markets.

“No longer can you expect visitors to travel the length and breadth of the country without offering some form of attraction. The customer of today wants something to do.

“Years ago one would never have thought that there would not be a bed to be found in Donegal in the middle of the winter.”

These weekends also provide great secondary spend to the local economy - hairdressers, shops, restaurants and other bars.

Elaine added: “It is great to see the local support from all over the county and in particular from both west and north Donegal. We had really great support from both the Rosses and Inishowen areas.