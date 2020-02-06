Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Were you dancing to the Galway Girl in Donegal Town?
SEE GALLERY

Mike Denver plays to a full house on Sunday afternoon

Reporter:

Matt Britton

Last weekend the Abbey Hotel in Donegal town celebrated ten years hosting their ever-popular country music weekends with crowds travelling from every corner of the country to join in this feast of music.
Some years ago many would have predicted that the boom in this genre would eventually die off. But not so - it continues to grow year after year giving a much-needed boost to the hospitality industry, particularly in the offseason.
In the Abbey Hotel last weekend the drawing power was so evident with the hotels in the town as well as most of the guesthouses enjoying great occupance.
 Elaine McInaw of the Abbey and Central Hotels said: “The country weekends here have now been running for ten years and are one of our most valuable niche markets.
“No longer can you expect visitors to travel the length and breadth of the country without offering some form of attraction. The customer of today wants something to do.
“Years ago one would never have thought that there would not be a bed to be found in Donegal in the middle of the winter.”
These weekends also provide great secondary spend to the local economy - hairdressers, shops, restaurants and other bars.
Elaine added: “It is great to see the local support from all over the county and in particular from both west and north Donegal. We had really great support from both the Rosses and Inishowen areas.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie