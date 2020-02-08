Donegal success at Riverdance landmark celebrations

There was no shortage of emotion and tears of joy for the many Donegal people at the 25-year Riverdance celebrations show especially for the Monaghans, Byrnes, Walshe and O Reilly crew this weekend.



The show has really spanned a generation with the McNelis sisters and Isobel Cunningham from Ardara being there in the early years and now their students Gerard Byrne, Megan Walsh and Mide Ní Bhaoill taking to the stage a quarter of a century later.

A truly great credit to Moya Doherty and her husband John McColgan and all the Donegal Dancers over the years.



Paula Monaghan of the McNelisCunningham School of Dance in Donegal Town said: "I am just so proud watching Gerard, Megan and Mide performing - what a wonderful night for us all and especially for their families"