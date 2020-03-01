From 11.30 am on Sunday morning crowds were queueing outside the prestigious Magee of Donegal flagship store for the first day their sale which they described as "unprecedented"

The event was such a success prompting Managing Director Lynne Temple and manager Stephen Harron to announce that it will continue for at least another week.

The combination of a large Country Music festival in the town, confirmations in surrounding parishes and the sale resulted in a great bonanza for the Eskeside town with all hotels and restaurant booked out for the weekend.

Stephen Harron said that they had used a targeted marketing strategy to promote the event using the best of local print media, radio and social media to target the largest market possible.

"It worked," he said, "we managed to attract an exceptional crowd comprising all age groups and from a massive catchment area and I am delighted to say that we will be continuing with it for at least another week."