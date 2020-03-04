Contact
The audience and indeed social media was buzzing last evening after Ballyshannon Musical Society's production of "All Shook Up" in the Abbey Centre.
Rarely does an opening night command such a large audience but on this occasion, it was a total sellout with many expressing the desire to return for a second occasion.
Based on the music of Elvis the show is just non stop entertainment all the way with great performances by all the cast.
