WATCH: A birthday to remember for Donegal's Clíodhna

One lucky young Donegal woman celebrated a milestone birthday in superb style thanks to Buncrana's Children's Charity and actor Derek Reddin.

Derek, who stars as the long-suffering Dr Flynn in the popular sitcom Mrs Brown's Boys, and Buncrana's Children's Charity definitely made Clíodhna McCarron's 18th Birthday one to remember.

Speaking to Donegal Live from her Clonmany home, Clíodhna's mum, Trisha, explained: “Clíodhna has a learning disability and is absolutely cracked about Mrs Brown's Boys.

“With this pandemic, we wanted to do something really special for her 18th Birthday. We tried to make contact with Mrs Brown's Boys on social media but we were unsuccessful.

“While trying to figure out what else we could do, we did a quick Google search and up popped a picture of Buster Brady (actor Danny O'Carroll) with some members of Buncrana's Children's Charity. When I saw the photograph, I had a lightbulb moment. I thought, 'I'll try the charity and see if they can they source a birthday video from Mrs Brown for Clíodhna'.

“A few days later, we got an email back to say that Buncrana's Children's Charity was trying hard for a video but could not promise anything. We were a bit disappointed but, thankfully, Clíodhna knew nothing about it so we were not going to let her down,” said Trisha.

However, everything changed a few more days later, when another email arrived from Adrian McMyler from Buncrana's Children's Charity.

Trisha said: “Adrian said the charity had got a birthday video for Clíodhna and some Mrs Brown's Boys merchandise, which was brilliant.

“But they also had an extra surprise for her from Dr Flynn from the show, better known as Derek Reddin, the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys and Buncrana's Children's Charity. Clíodhna was given tickets for the Mrs Brown's Boys show in Glasgow in June, backstage meet and greet passes, flights and accommodation. It was amazing.

“Clíodhna is super excited and has the suitcase packed. Roll on June and thanks to everyone at Buncrana's Children's Charity, Derek Reddin and the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys. We are very grateful for the lengths they have gone to to make Clíodhna's 18th Birthday so special,” said a delighted Trisha.

Buncrana's Children's Charity was set up in Inishowen to look after the peninsula's own sick and disadvantaged children with long-term medical illnesses.