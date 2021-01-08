FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Keith Barry's '8 Deadly Sins' tour at the Abbey Hotel (2012)

A look back in time and back to 2012 with some archive photographs from the visit of Ireland's leading illusionist, mentalist and magician, Keith Barry to the Abbey Hotel.

His latest hugely anticipated live show, '8 Deadly Sins' opened to rapturous acclaim during the summer of 2011 and Barry again proved why he was regarded as one of the best on the planet with a non-stop roller-coaster live show of illusion, mind reading, hypnosis and the bizarre.

8 Deadly Sins was based around tireless research he has completed on the existing 7 Deadly Sins, with the show featuring a life risking daredevil escape the likes of which was never been attempted before.

More importantly, the show was designed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, crying with laughter, open mouthed in astonishment, and when they left the Abbey, their world as they know it, would have changed forever.

Enjoy the photographs and if you recognise anyone, feel free to tag and share

