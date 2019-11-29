Gallery: Colaiste Cholmcille present 'We Will Rock You'

The Coláiste Cholmcille musical 'We will rock you' has been a huge success this week at the Mercy Hall in Ballyshannon.

But tonight Friday and tomorrow Saturday are the last two performances, if you want to see some of the best musical talent in south Donegal.

This younger generation have discovered the fresh, optimistic spirit of this infectious musical.

The students have been proud to let their voices be heard, with a message that is not just for kids, but for everyone, especially those with a nostalgia for those by gone days.

We Will Rock You is the Queen musical which features over 20 of their original hits.

If you already have your We Will Rock You tickets or are planning to buy tickets for We Will Rock You in London you’re probably wondering if your favourite song is featured. Queen had so many classic songs that it is hard to make room for them all.

We Will Rock You is set in a time in the future in a place which was once called Earth. Globalisation is complete.

Directed by director Farrah Bogle, choreographer Julianne Murphy and musical director Niamh Currid. This is a treat not to be missed.

Call Box Office for reservations: 083-4343654