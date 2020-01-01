GALLERY: Record numbers of Donegal swimmers brave the wild Atlantic chill on New Year's Day

An estimated 100 swimmers took to the water at Mountcharles Pier for the New Year's Day swim.

Many more people turned out at the Big Pier to encourage and cheer on family and friends who were taking part.

Paul O'Sullivan from the organising committee told Donegal Now: "We are delighted to see so many people here. There are more and more every year. It is great to see all the people who come along to watch as well. You don't have to swim to be part of the event and to support the RNLI in their crucial work saving lives at sea.

"Thank you to everyone who took part, helped or supported the event in any way."