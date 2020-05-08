GALLERY: Donegal rallies around Food Bank Initiative

The Donegal town of Buncrana has rowed in behind a community food bank established in response to needs arising from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Inishowen Food Bank was set up by The Exchange in partnership with Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) and family centres in Carndonagh, Moville, Muff and Newtowncunningham.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Bernie Doherty who volunteers with the project said: “At the beginning of April, members of The Exchange and Inishowen Together’s shop and drop service recognised a growing need locally to support families and individuals who need some extra help during the Covid-19 emergency.

“While The Exchange building is closed to the public, Ruth Garvey-Williams and Bernie Doherty felt it would provide the perfect safe venue from which to operate the Buncrana centre.”

Ruth said: “We launched over Easter weekend and since then demand has grown steadily so we are now supporting up to 15 households from Buncrana alone and more food parcels going out from the centres in Carndonagh, Moville, Muff and Newtowncunningham.

“Our biggest concern is to let people know about the service and ensure no one goes hungry through this tough time. People can order from the food bank by visiting our website www.exchangeinishowen.ie or use the phone line seven days a week (8am to 8pm) 074 937 3303.”

According to Bernie Doherty, none of this would be possible without the “generosity of the local community and a willingness to take care of those who are either cocooning or need a little extra assistance.”

Bernie Doherty explained: “A project like the food bank very quickly becomes a community wide venture. From Supervalu who came on board as our local drop off point in Buncrana, to individual volunteers and groups working with area families, it really takes every strand of assistance to make it work.

“IDP and the collaboration with the other charities involved has been crucial. We are always in contact about requests and supply levels, so it’s all been running very smoothly so far. It’s great to see the support, but not entirely surprising, Buncrana always steps up to support each other when things are tough.

“Support from the public has been the most important link in the chain. There is a basket in the porch of Supervalu where non-perishable food donations can be left, and for those wishing to donate financially instead, they can do so via the Exchange PayPal - exchangeinishowen@gmail.com,” said Bernie.

The Exchange website has been redesigned to reflect the current situation with plenty of information about the Exchange and the food bank at www.exchangeinishowen.ie

“We would just like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped in any way, including our local community, councillors and businesses,” concluded Ruth Garvey-Williams.