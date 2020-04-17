GALLERY: Donegal wedding fondly remembered 70 years on

Easter Monday was traditionally the day when many couples in Ireland chose to plight their troth, and so it was for one Donegal bride, on April 10, 1950.

The newspaper of the day, recorded for posterity: “St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana, was the scene of a pretty wedding on Easter Monday, when Miss Mary Doherty, eldest daughter of Mr and Mrs Neil Doherty, St Columba’s Avenue, Buncrana became the wife of Mr Jack Coyle, son of Mr and Mrs J Coyle, Ann Street, Derry.

“Mr J Doherty, Derry, was best man and Miss Mona Doherty, sister of the bride, was bridesmaid. The bride was given away by her father. The organist was Mr C Smith, uncle of the bride, and Mr L smith, uncle of the bride, sang the solo. The ceremony with Nuptial Mass was performed by Reverend F O’Hogan, CC.

“At a reception given by the bride’s parents in the Greenbay Restaurant, over 60 guests were present. The honeymoon is being spent in Dublin.”

Speaking to Donegal Live, Monica Nixon (née Coyle) recalled: “My mother and father, Jack and Mary Coyle were married in Buncrana 70 years ago this week.

“My mother passed away in December 1987 and my father passed away in August 2014.

“They lived in Benevenagh Gardens and then Demesne Gardens in Derry.

“We still have strong family ties to Buncrana and Inishowen and I hope readers will enjoy looking at the photographs as a little reminiscence,” said Monica.