Gallery: CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola officially open new playing surface at Páirc Naomh Fhionán

Sunday was a special day at CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola in that they marked the official opening of their new playing surface at Páirc Naomh Fhionán.

The honours of cutting the ribbon to declare the pitch officially open was rightfully handed to the club President and loyal supporter of the club, an tAth Seán Ó Gallchóir.

The ribbon cutting was preceded by a blessing of the pitch and a mass on the pitch, which was celebrated so beautifully by Fr Séan. Fr. Séan delivered a thought provoking and emotional homily in which he provided so much encouragement and support to the youth of the club, to all those volunteers within the club and to all those associated in any way with the club.

As club members and supporters alike were gathered together for the mass he also poignantly remembered and prayed for those Gaels, family members and friends who have gone before us; while also paying tribute to Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh, Monaghan U-20 captain, who had passed away so tragically over the weekend.

Taking part in the mass were club members and volunteers Christopher Smyth and Eibhlin Uí Scanláin who delivered the readings and Conor Ó Gallachóir who provided the singing.

Young club players - Hannah Ní Fhrighil, Donnchadh Ó Baoighill, Iarlaith Ó Ceallaigh, Anthony Smyth, Fionan Coyle and Caoimhe Boyd - also delivered the prayers of the faithful so beautifully.

The club also availed of the opportunity to make a presentation to Fr. Séan, presented by Anna Marie Coyle (PRO), to mark his recent jubilee of his ordination to the Priesthood; he spoke in his homily about the good shepherd and without a doubt he himself is the prime example of a good shepherd as his dedication to his ministry and flock has been second to none since his ordination 50 years ago.

Chairman Joe McGarvey also acknowledged Fr. Séan’s consistent support and loyalty to CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola and expressed how indebted the club are to him for his service and commitment to the GAA.

Joe McGarvey also made a presentation to Aidan McQuaid on his recent retirement; Aidan has done so much work in maintaining the club grounds for many years and the club extended their great gratitude to him for his service.