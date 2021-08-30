Gallery: All smiles as successful Donegal Half Marathon brings back a sense of normality

Mark McPaul was the winner of Sunday’s Donegal Half Marathon in Letterkenny in a time of 71 minutes and 11 seconds, with Mark Greenan second in 72:34 and Shane O’Donnell from Rosses AC third in 73:24.

The women’s race was won by Monica McGranaghan of Letterkenny AC in 90:03. Dublin-based Fiona Stack was runner-up in 92:03, while Ciaran Cunningham was third in 97:14.

Karol Doherty from Inishowen was the winner of the wheelchair section in 81:10.

On a perfect morning for racing, the field of over 300 was let away in two waves by official starters, Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Jack Murray, and Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh.

Speaking after being presented with the Dessie Larkin Perpetual Shield following his first Donegal Half Marathon win, Mark McPaul said he was delighted with his run.

“I’m so pleased. When I can here this morning I didn’t know what I had in mind. I took off at the start with a man from Rosses AC and he was going for a similar time than myself. Wee went up the Main Street together and coming down I passed him. I felt good, kept going at it and kept pushing the whole way on my own. I felt comfortable the whole way around until the last three miles and started to feel a wee bit of pressure after that,” he said.

“Conditions were ideal and my winning time of 71:11 seconds was improvement of almost three minutes – I ran 74:02 two years ago in this race. This victory is up there with the best of them. I’ve been gunning for this title for a few years now. I’ve been running between 55 an 60 miles per week over the last number of months – nothing crazy,” he added.

With the road season set to finish over the coming weeks, Mark will soon be turning his attention on the cross country season.

“I’ll be going to Belfast in October first to run with Paddy Ryan – he’s looking for a time so I’m going to run up there with him which will be good preparation for the Donegal senior cross country in November.”

The Donegal Half Marathon, held in association with the Kernan’s Retail Group, was first held in 2014 and has gown to become one of the most popular races in the North West. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the event was held virtually last year.

Full results

Donegal Half Marathon 2021

Place Bib Name Gender AG ChipTime GunTime

1. 277 Mc paul, Mark M MO 1:11:11 1:11:11

2. 156 Grennan, Mark M MO 1:12:34 1:12:35

3. 303 O' donnell, Shane M MO 1:13:24 1:13:24

4. 232 mc elhill, John J M M40 1:13:42 1:13:43

5. 343 Scully, Gary M M40 1:14:09 1:14:10

6. 231 Mc elchar, Dermot M M40 1:14:45 1:14:46

7. 1 Mc Gonigle, Ciaran M MO 1:14:53 1:14:54

8. 338 Ryan, Paddy M MO 1:15:18 1:15:19

9. 40 Canty, Michael M M40 1:15:47 1:15:47

10. 321 Porter, David M M40 1:18:01 1:18:02

11. 75 Diver, Noel M MO 1:18:08 1:18:09

12. 236 Mc Gee, Kevin M M45 1:19:45 1:19:48

13. 268 Mc lucas, Martin M M50 1:20:36 1:20:38

14. 139 Gibbons, Joe M MO 1:21:03 1:21:06

15. 83 Doherty, Karol M W/Chair 1:21:10 1:21:10

16. 372 Trimble, Patrick M M45 1:21:23 1:21:25

17. 90 Doherty, Anthony M M50 1:21:31 1:21:34

18. 181 Kelly, Daragh M M40 1:21:49 1:21:51

19. 48 Coyle, Barry M M40 1:21:58 1:22:02

20. 133 Gallagher, Declan M M40 1:22:29 1:22:33

21. 194 Logue, Kevin M MO 1:22:35 1:22:37

22. 383 Whoriskey, John M M40 1:22:33 1:22:38

23. 251 Mc Gurk, Niall M M40 1:22:53 1:22:58

24. 179 Keeney, Patrick M MO 1:23:04 1:23:06

25. 196 Lynch, Brian M MO 1:23:47 1:23:51

26. 323 Price, Darren M M40 1:23:53 1:23:57

27. 158 Grier, George M M40 1:24:12 1:24:15

28. 19 Boyle, Teddy M M40 1:25:25 1:25:29

29. 84 Doherty, Liam M M45 1:25:54 1:25:56

30. 211 Mc bride, Damian M M40 1:25:53 1:25:56

31. 337 Russell, Liam M MO 1:25:59 1:26:04

32. 263 Mc laughlin, Danny M M45 1:26:16 1:26:21

33. 7 Barone, Emmet M M40 1:26:19 1:26:23

34. 347 Sheehy, Eoin M M45 1:26:48 1:26:52

35. 149 Graham, Jason M M45 1:27:04 1:27:12

36. 328 Robb, Dwain M MO 1:27:25 1:27:40

37. 369 Toner, Stephen M M45 1:28:07 1:28:10

38. 279 Meegan, Jack M MO 1:28:34 1:28:35

39. 262 Mc laughlin, Stephen M M50 1:28:49 1:28:52

40. 367 Terry, Kelly M M45 1:29:06 1:29:18

41. 8 Begley, Michael M M40 1:29:22 1:29:27

42. 165 Harkin, Michael M M45 1:29:18 1:29:27

43. 190 Ledwold, Nick M MO 1:29:40 1:29:43

44. 106 Duffy, Paul M M40 1:29:53 1:29:58

45. 247 Mc Granaghan, Monica F FO 1:30:03 1:30:07

46. 11 Boner, Denis M M45 1:30:57 1:31:06

47. 293 Nee, Mark M M45 1:31:04 1:31:13

48. 49 Coyle, Curly M M45 1:31:25 1:31:32

49. 356 Stack, Fiona F FO 1:32:03 1:32:08

50. 192 Lennon, Barry M M40 1:32:04 1:32:08

51. 162 Halwax, Marcus M MO 1:31:49 1:32:10

52. 71 Devenney, Michael M M50 1:32:18 1:32:19

53. 207 Mc bride, Declan M MO 1:32:18 1:32:20

54. 214 Mc cafferty, Eugene M M45 1:32:16 1:32:21

55. 21 Bradley, Vincent M M45 1:32:33 1:32:42

56. 375 Vint, David M M60 1:33:03 1:33:04

57. 170 Houston, Mark M MO 1:33:01 1:33:12

58. 127 Gallagher, Joe M M45 1:33:23 1:33:27

59. 364 Sweeney, Raymond M MO 1:33:27 1:33:33

60. 360 Sullivan, Neil M MO 1:33:27 1:33:33

61. 51 Coyle, Kevi M MO 1:33:44 1:33:51

62. 53 Coyle, Joe M MO 1:33:53 1:34:00

63. 345 Sharkey, James M MO 1:33:45 1:34:04

64. 12 Bonner, Hugh M M50 1:33:55 1:34:06

65. 310 O’ donnell, Martin M M50 1:33:58 1:34:09

66. 175 Kardos, Peter M M50 1:34:48 1:34:52

67. 241 Mc ginley, Frankie M M40 1:34:37 1:34:53

68. 13 Boyce, Garvin M M45 1:35:20 1:35:24

69. 308 O' mahoney, Stephen M M50 1:35:34 1:35:39

70. 244 Mc Glynn, Aidan M M45 1:35:34 1:35:49

71. 142 Gibson, Dessie M M60 1:35:48 1:35:52

72. 164 Harkin, Paddy M M45 1:36:00 1:36:10

73. 43 Cassidy, John paul M M40 1:35:53 1:36:11

74. 79 Doherty, Francis M M50 1:36:39 1:36:44

75. 366 Taylor, Robby M M50 1:36:40 1:36:52

76. 100 Duddy, Gerard M M50 1:36:39 1:36:52

77. 276 Mc neela, Michael M M45 1:37:07 1:37:13

78. 370 Tourish, Mark M MO 1:37:10 1:37:17

79. 183 Kernohan, Matthew M MO 1:37:09 1:37:21

80. 65 Cunningham, Ciara F FO 1:37:14 1:37:26

81. 206 Mc bride, Peter M M50 1:38:19 1:38:35

82. 110 Fagan, Marty M M40 1:38:46 1:38:50

83. 307 O' hagan, Patrick M M40 1:39:22 1:39:24

84. 64 Cullen, Joe M M40 1:39:19 1:39:28

85. 140 Gibbons, Kathryn F FO 1:39:20 1:39:28

86. 258 Mc kinney, Mel M M45 1:39:25 1:39:40

87. 351 Sibanda, Sinqumo M M40 1:39:23 1:39:40

88. 359 Stewart, Diane F FO 1:39:41 1:39:46

89. 219 Mc clay, Brian M MO 1:39:51 1:39:59

90. 283 Moore, Eddy M MO 1:39:44 1:39:59

91. 295 O' brien, James M M40 1:39:47 1:40:03

92. 45 Collins, Patrick M MO 1:39:53 1:40:09

93. 113 Feely, Niall M M45 1:40:18 1:40:25

94. 350 Sheridan, Kathryn F FO 1:40:12 1:40:26

95. 264 Mc Laughlin, Joe M M40 1:40:31 1:40:38

96. 169 Hegarty, Paul M MO 1:40:31 1:40:48

97. 25 Breslin, Brian M M50 1:40:44 1:40:52

98. 368 Thekkemadathil, Raghunath M M40 1:40:35 1:40:53

99. 230 Mc dowell, Derek M MO 1:40:35 1:40:54

100. 102 Duffy, Michael M M40 1:40:50 1:40:56

101. 172 Jones, Louise F FO 1:40:53 1:41:08

102. 199 Magennis, Paul M MO 1:40:30 1:41:21

103. 153 Green, Marty M MO 1:41:21 1:41:33

104. 253 Mc hugh, Conor M MO 1:41:30 1:41:35

105. 255 Mc keever, Sandra F F45 1:41:23 1:41:35

106. 163 Hannigan, Paddy M M50 1:41:44 1:41:57

107. 63 Crossan, Laurence M MO 1:42:17 1:42:27

108. 357 Stewart, Odhrán M MO 1:41:52 1:42:36

109. 5 Bandura, Bogdan M M40 1:42:23 1:42:39

110. 233 Mc fadden, Terry M M40 1:42:38 1:42:46

111. 66 Curran, Darren M MO 1:42:30 1:42:51

112. 292 Nee, Martin M M50 1:42:51 1:42:57

113. 349 Sheridan, James M MO 1:42:45 1:43:00

114. 329 Rodgers, Martin M MO 1:42:52 1:43:05

115. 237 Mc geehan, James M M40 1:43:09 1:43:24

116. 235 Mc garrigle, Deirdre F F45 1:43:22 1:43:29

117. 103 Duffy, Jason M MO 1:43:22 1:43:39

118. 99 Downey, Kirsty F FO 1:43:33 1:43:47

119. 97 Downey, Thomas M MO 1:43:33 1:43:47

120. 78 Doherty, Barry M MO 1:43:39 1:44:00

121. 226 Mc crory, Paddy M MO 1:43:38 1:44:00

122. 284 Morning, Patrick M M50 1:44:00 1:44:15

123. 173 Jordan, Gary M MO 1:44:13 1:44:19

124. 242 Mc ginty, Liam M M50 1:44:36 1:44:52

125. 61 Creighan, Michael M M45 1:44:56 1:45:08

126. 223 Mc colgan, Daithi M MO 1:44:59 1:45:09

127. 120 Friel, James p M MO 1:45:00 1:45:20

128. 108 Dunlop, Lisa F FO 1:45:30 1:45:33

129. 325 Quinn, Jimmy M M60 1:45:33 1:45:45

130. 157 Grennan, Grainne F F60 1:45:49 1:45:53

131. 160 Griffin, John M M50 1:45:40 1:45:57

132. 161 Haden, Mark M M50 1:45:11 1:46:03

133. 122 Friel, Martin M M40 1:45:57 1:46:06

134. 14 Boyce, Bernie F F40 1:46:07 1:46:10

135. 182 Kelly, Liam M M50 1:45:37 1:46:11

136. 355 Spencer, Dean M M50 1:46:10 1:46:12

137. 4 Ashmore, Christopher M M50 1:46:11 1:46:26

138. 225 Mc colgan, Aoibheann F FO 1:46:18 1:46:28

139. 327 Reid, Georgina F F40 1:46:28 1:46:42

140. 218 Mc clafferty, Martina F FO 1:47:04 1:47:07

141. 354 Smullen, Gavin M M40 1:46:50 1:47:09

142. 220 Mc clelland, Michael M M45 1:47:42 1:47:52

143. 111 Farry, Karen F F40 1:48:10 1:48:25

144. 322 Price, Gary M MO 1:48:15 1:48:33

145. 33 Callaghan, Adrian M M45 1:48:22 1:48:39

146. 280 Megannety, Eoghan M M40 1:48:41 1:48:55

147. 361 Sweeney, John M M50 1:49:01 1:49:09

148. 39 Cannon, Daniel M MO 1:49:02 1:49:13

149. 154 Greer, David M M40 1:49:04 1:49:25

150. 148 Gourley, Alister M M40 1:48:44 1:49:39

151. 72 Devlin, Edward M M40 1:49:39 1:49:58

152. 124 Friel, Vanessa F F45 1:49:53 1:49:59

153. 250 Mc guinness, Malachy M M50 1:49:48 1:50:03

154. 294 North, Nicolas M M60 1:49:51 1:50:11

155. 285 Mulgrew, Niamh F F40 1:50:11 1:50:27

156. 378 Ward, Liam M M50 1:50:29 1:50:37

157. 34 Callaghan, Ciaran M MO 1:50:38 1:50:53

158. 69 Daly, Karina F FO 1:50:51 1:50:55

159. 252 Mc hale, Fergus M MO 1:49:48 1:50:58

160. 371 Trimble, Joanne F F40 1:50:10 1:51:09

161. 177 Kearns, John M M50 1:51:04 1:51:17

162. 128 Gallagher, Shona F FO 1:50:36 1:51:23

163. 143 Gildea, Lee M M40 1:51:20 1:51:37

164. 286 Mullen, Gerard M M45 1:51:21 1:51:38

165. 271 Mc mahon, Adrian M MO 1:51:46 1:51:52

166. 385 Wilson, Nick M M40 1:52:09 1:52:17

167. 126 Walker, Paul M M50 1:52:16 1:52:32

168. 222 Mc cole, Stella F F45 1:52:15 1:52:33

169. 197 Lynch, Noel M M50 1:52:18 1:52:36

170. 267 Mc loughlin, Seamus M MO 1:52:39 1:52:56

171. 245 Mc gowan, Nick M M50 1:52:45 1:53:03

172. 301 O' donnell, Mark M MO 1:52:56 1:53:09

173. 380 Zinyemba, Richard M MO 1:53:08 1:53:26

174. 98 Downey, Damian M M50 1:53:18 1:53:32

175. 272 Mc manus, Gene M M50 1:53:01 1:53:45

176. 341 Schulz, Julian M MO 1:54:06 1:54:19

177. 2 Anderson, Anthony M M45 1:53:35 1:54:22

178. 186 Larkin, James M MO 1:53:42 1:54:39

179. 227 Mc daid, Shannon F FO 1:53:53 1:54:43

180. 184 Kriel, Hesme F FO 1:54:36 1:54:47

181. 116 Fowley, Donal M M50 1:54:33 1:54:53

182. 155 Greer, Karen F FO 1:54:38 1:54:56

183. 42 Carron, Margaret F F40 1:54:56 1:54:59

184. 248 Mc grath, Joanne F FO 1:54:57 1:54:59

185. 210 Mc bride, Suzanne M M40 1:54:09 1:55:03

186. 239 Mc gettigan, Aine F FO 1:55:19 1:55:31

187. 35 Campbell, Jack M MO 1:54:48 1:55:42

188. 273 Mc menamin, Karina F F45 1:55:07 1:55:58

189. 104 Duffy, Lorraine F F45 1:55:47 1:56:05

190. 81 Doherty, Conall M M50 1:55:27 1:56:20

191. 87 Doherty, Bridgeen F F45 1:56:12 1:56:27

192. 282 Molloy, Bridget F F40 1:56:33 1:56:43

193. 266 Mc loone, Veronica M M45 1:56:34 1:56:43

194. 260 Mc laughlin, Dominic M MO 1:56:58 1:57:09

195. 168 Heaney, Christy M M45 1:56:17 1:57:11

196. 331 Rostami, Majid M M45 1:57:12 1:57:20

197. 144 Gilroy, Aisling F FO 1:57:34 1:57:34

198. 114 Feeney, Grace F FO 1:56:48 1:57:40

199. 32 Byrne, John M M40 1:56:44 1:57:42

200. 20 Bradley, John M M45 1:57:30 1:57:45

201. 147 Gormley, Deirdre F F50 1:57:34 1:57:46

202. 346 Sheehy, Annette F F45 1:57:34 1:57:47

203. 9 Bell, Robert M MO 1:57:08 1:58:00

204. 138 Gavigan, Gráinne F FO 1:57:20 1:58:11

205. 193 Loaiza galindo, John camilo M MO 1:58:30 1:58:33

206. 269 Mc mahon, Sean M MO 1:58:37 1:58:43

207. 86 Doherty, James M M60 1:58:36 1:58:45

208. 130 Gallagher, Joanne F FO 1:58:28 1:58:49

209. 339 Sawyer, Neil M M40 1:58:44 1:58:52

210. 221 Mc clure, Stephen M MO 1:58:32 1:58:54

211. 132 Gallagher, Diane F F50 1:58:15 1:59:06

212. 28 Brown, Dermot M MO 1:58:11 1:59:11

213. 281 Mimnagh, Aidan M MO 1:59:40 1:59:56

214. 201 Martin, Brendan M M50 1:59:05 1:59:57

215. 202 Martin, Bernie F F50 1:59:06 1:59:57

216. 134 Gallagher, Chris M M45 1:59:47 1:59:59

217. 217 Mc cavera, Paul M M45 1:59:24 2:00:29

218. 94 Doogan, Paul M M40 2:00:27 2:00:47

219. 95 Doran, Angela F F45 2:00:01 2:00:52

220. 73 Diver, John M M45 2:00:41 2:00:54

221. 107 Duncan, Alan M M40 2:00:50 2:00:58

222. 123 Friel, Ciara F FO 2:01:07 2:02:03

223. 187 Larkin, Mary F F50 2:01:17 2:02:13

224. 311 O’ hagan, Jonathan M M40 2:02:21 2:02:24

225. 312 O’ hagan, Karen F F45 2:02:21 2:02:24

226. 365 Taylor, Gina F F50 2:02:40 2:02:54

227. 381 Ward, Caroline F F50 2:02:04 2:02:58

228. 344 Sharkey, Catriona F FO 2:02:41 2:03:00

229. 362 Sweeney, Eoghan M MO 2:02:49 2:03:10

230. 208 Mc bride, Paul M M50 2:02:39 2:03:41

231. 336 Russell, Michael M M50 2:02:57 2:03:52

232. 203 Mc auley, Andy M M40 2:03:04 2:04:03

233. 330 Rogers, Frank M M45 2:03:23 2:04:07

234. 23 Bratton, Ciara F FO 2:03:15 2:04:13

235. 121 Friel, Caroline F F50 2:03:28 2:04:29

236. 306 O' gorman, Eileen F F50 2:03:27 2:04:31

237. 131 Gallagher, Liz F F50 2:03:30 2:04:31

238. 215 Mc carron, Imelda F FO 2:03:54 2:04:53

239. 290 Murray, Claire F FO 2:04:25 2:05:24

240. 24 Breslin, Declan M M50 2:04:53 2:05:53

241. 379 Ward, John M M50 2:05:03 2:05:57

242. 44 Chambers, Donna F F40 2:05:08 2:06:04

243. 318 Paulose, Cyriac M M40 2:05:49 2:06:08

244. 174 Joseph, Jaison M M40 2:06:29 2:06:48

245. 152 Grant, Liam M MO 2:05:59 2:06:55

246. 141 Gibbons, Josephine F F40 2:06:50 2:07:47

247. 166 Hauser, Cornelia F FO 2:07:07 2:08:02

248. 320 Pierce, Eric M M60 2:08:07 2:09:04

249. 59 Creagh, Barry M M50 2:09:07 2:09:28

250. 287 Mullen, Damien M M40 2:08:30 2:09:35

251. 62 Crossan, Seamus M M45 2:09:17 2:09:37

252. 246 Mc gowan, Philip M M40 2:09:29 2:09:51

253. 178 Kearns, Gary M M40 2:09:30 2:09:51

254. 376 Wade, Gary M M45 2:10:37 2:10:49

255. 216 Mc cauley, Michael M M50 2:10:36 2:10:50

256. 125 Gallagher, Shane M M40 2:10:25 2:11:23

257. 180 Kelly, Kieran M M40 2:10:47 2:11:40

258. 265 Mc leary, Rory M M40 2:10:48 2:11:49

259. 238 Mc geehan, Shaun M M40 2:10:48 2:11:49

260. 91 Doherty, Seamus M M60 2:10:47 2:11:50

261. 41 Carr, Mark M MO 2:12:36 2:12:46

262. 89 Doherty, Agnes F F60 2:12:01 2:12:50

263. 274 Mc menamin, Christopher M MO 2:12:10 2:13:04

264. 10 Blanc, Christian M M60 2:12:16 2:13:08

265. 270 Mc mahon, Diane F FO 2:13:21 2:14:11

266. 15 Boyle, Martin M M45 2:15:03 2:15:17

267. 56 Crampsey, James M M50 2:15:39 2:15:54

268. 297 Ó' coimín, Maitiú M MO 2:15:14 2:16:16

269. 387 Wuermli, Marlon M MO 2:15:15 2:16:20

270. 224 Mc colgan, Michelle F FO 2:15:43 2:16:35

271. 296 O' brien, Sharon F FO 2:15:43 2:16:44

272. 47 Costello, Kelly F FO 2:16:02 2:16:52

273. 261 Mc laughlin, Lindsey F F40 2:15:59 2:16:56

274. 228 Mc Daid, Colm M M50 2:16:28 2:17:18

275. 92 Doherty (MGeoghegan), Eileen F F45 2:16:19 2:17:21

276. 319 Phelan, Dara M MO 2:16:16 2:17:25

277. 112 Fay, Danielle F FO 2:18:14 2:18:20

278. 29 Burns, Declan M MO 2:19:08 2:20:02

279. 159 Grieve, Lauren F FO 2:19:19 2:20:12

280. 135 Gallen, Joe M M60 2:19:29 2:20:20

281. 326 Quinn, Kathleen F F50 2:20:27 2:20:39

282. 191 Lee, Daithi M MO 2:21:59 2:23:02

283. 394 Morning, Eileen F FO 2:24:24 2:25:24

284. 46 Connolly, Elaine F F45 2:24:40 2:25:39

285. 30 Bustard, Diane F FO 2:24:39 2:25:39

286. 315 Olaran, Maria F F50 2:30:06 2:30:58

287. 151 Downey, Marie F F50 2:32:46 2:33:00

288. 54 Coyle, Margaret F F45 2:35:46 2:36:43

289. 305 O' donnell, Seonaid F FO 2:36:19 2:37:31

290. 304 O' donnell, Janet F F50 2:36:19 2:37:31

291. 256 Mc kenna, Darren M MO 2:40:00 2:40:17

292. 243 Mc glinchey, Nuala F F50 2:42:12 2:43:28

293. 302 O' donnell, Peter M M50 2:42:17 2:43:28

294. 229 Mc devitt boyle, Suzanne F F50 2:50:09 2:50:29

295. 259 Mc laughlin, Kelvin M MO 2:51:36 2:51:54

296. 314 O’ reilly, Lena F F60 2:52:14 2:53:04

297. 136 Gallen, Liz F F50 2:52:19 2:53:09

298. 137 Gannon, Angel vanessa F F45 4:09:50 4:10:34