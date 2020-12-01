Contact

Donegal designer makers host annual Christmas Fair

Rathmullan House is the venue this weekend

Donegal designer makers host annual Christmas Fair

Donegal Designer Makers’ members (l-r) jewellery designer Hannah McGuinness and knitwear designer Michelle McCarroll-Neale, with Mark Wheeler of Rathmullan House

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

This weekend, Donegal Designer Makers will host its ‘Christmas Presence’ annual Craft and Design Fair at Rathmullan House.

The event runs from Thursday to Sunday, December 3-6, from 11am to 5pm. While many seasonal events have been postponed this year, this group of Donegal designers is determined to ensure the magic of Christmas prevails.

They have worked closely with the team at Rathmullan House to ensure all social distancing and protective measures are in place to keep visitors safe throughout the weekend.

The Christmas Craft and Design Fair is a great opportunity to find unique hand-crafted gifts, while shopping local and supporting Donegal creators and jobs in the county.

Visitors can browse a beautiful selection of gift ideas and stocking fillers for every type of budget including handmade ceramics by Anna Kee, Brian McGee, and Emer O'Sullivan.

There will also be plenty of gifts for style-lovers with fashion, bags, knitwear and jewellery from Bernie Murphy, Michelle McCarroll–Neale, Valerie Taylor and Hannah McGuinness, alongside fine art, stationary, prints, photography and sculpture from creatives including Fiona Higgins, Michael Parkinson and Shaun Egan.

Family and friends can still come together – at a distance – to meet the makers and experience the sights, sounds and smells of the festive season in the beautiful surroundings of Rathmullan House.

Throughout the four-day event, customers can enjoy a relaxing and stress-free shopping experience, browsing displays of handmade design against a backdrop of log fires, comfortable sofas, fresh coffee, home baking, hot port, and artisan beers.

Entry to the ‘Christmas Presence’ annual Craft and Design Fair is free.

For more information, call Rathmullan House on (074) 9158188 or e-mail reception@rathmullanhouse.com.

To find out more about Donegal Designer Makers visit www.donegaldesignermakers.com or e-mail info@donegaldesignermakers.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

