Arts and Parts: Christmas entertainment and a look ahead at next year

Santa Baby!



This Thursday, December 12, in An Grianán Theatre, fresh from its sell-out run in Donegal’s Lapland, Santa Claus is now coming to Letterkenny town! Written by Chris Duddy, Santa Baby is a three-act comedy play full of festive fun, and definitely not for the young uns, but instead, geared for all the adults out there who love a good old fashioned laugh at Christmas.

Santa Baby could be described as Mrs Brown’s Boys meets Inishowen - a riotous show filled with song, gags, madness and the odd in-joke thrown in for good measure. A delightful way to kick-start the festive season. Tickets from 074 91 20777 and angrianan.com



Comedy at An Grianán Theatre



There’s a great lineup of comedians for An Grianán Theatre in the New Year, with January being the busiest month, they’ve Colin Murphy on January 17, Conal Gallen on January 25 and Neil Delamere on January 31. There’s a bit of a gap then to English star Milton Jones on April 23, then Oliver Callan on May 16, Ed Byrne on October 4 and Des Bishop on November 14.



Letterkenny Trad Week



The sixth annual Letterkenny Trad Week, presented by the Regional Cultural Centre and An Grianán Theatre, takes place in January 2020. The festival brings some of the world’s finest traditional musicians from Ireland, the United Kingdom and further afield to Donegal. The event aims to promote Irish traditional music, as well as giving you a flavour of traditions from around the world.

This year’s line-up includes Sharon Shannon, Lisa O’Neill, Clann Mhic Ruairí, Paul Harrigan and Tim Edey, Laoise Kelly and Tiarnán Ó Duinnchinn, Lemoncello, The Straddy Sessions, Xylouris White, Navá and more. In addition to the musical lineup this year will include drama. Following their highly-acclaimed 2018 tour, and their extended sold-out run at The Abbey Theatre, Livin’ Dred Theatre present the award-winning ‘Trad’ by Mark Doherty at An Grianán Theatre.



Frankie’s Guys



This Saturday, December 14 in An Grianán Theatre, following a sold-out run at the Tivoli Theatre in Dublin, this fast-paced, energetic production paying tribute to the legendary music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons returns for a nationwide tour. Putting their charismatic stamp on timeless classics such as Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Sherry, and Oh What A Night, the boys take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane and remind you exactly why The Four Seasons sold over 100 million records and earned themselves a place in the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

With slick choreography, charm, charisma, brilliant audience participation, and amazing live vocals, it’s clear to see why Frankie’s Guys are receiving standing ovations up and down the country. Tickets from angrianan.com and 074 91 20777.

Finn Valley College – Magic Of The Movies



From the December 11 to 13 in the Balor Arts Centre, Finn Valley College return for their annual Christmas variety show and this year the theme is Magic of the Movies.

So say hello to our little friends cause here’s looking at ya kids and get yourselves along to the Balor for another fun-filled night of dance, music and comedy. The kids have been rehearsing since September while the teachers are being de-moth balled as we speak and should be fit for purpose come Christmas. Tickets from 074 91 31840 and balorartscentre.com



It’s a Wonderful Life Christmas Charity Screening



On Sunday, December 22 at 7pm the RCC and Maria Howard’s annual Christmas Film Screening in aid of the local St Vincent de Paul branch in the Regional Cultural Centre.

There’ll be mince pies, mulled wine and live Christmas music at 6pm, and it’s a Wonderful Life Film Screening at 7pm. Booking not required but arrive early to guarantee a seat. Donations taken at the door.