Great music to end 2019 in Donegal

In Their Thousands and Sheerbuzz



2019 has been a monumental year for the Fanad/Inishowen band In Their Thousands with the release and critical acclaim of their much-anticipated debut album Acrasia, coupled with sold-out shows throughout the county and beyond, including the legendary Whelan’s venue in Dublin, and festival appearances including this year’s Electric Picnic.

Their traditional An Grianán Christmas show on December 28 is a chance for friends old and new to come together to enjoy the finest rock music to come out of Donegal for a long, long time.

They’ll be joined on the night by upcoming Letterkenny act Sheerbuzz. Tickets from angrianan.com and 074 91 20777.



The Fureys

This Sunday, December 29, in An Grianán Theatre, the legends of Irish music and song The Fureys, renowned for their hit songs I will love you, When you were sweet 16, The Green Fields of France, The Old Man, Red Rose Café, From Clare to Here, perform all their hits.

Tickets from angrianan.com and 074 91 20777.



Nollaig Na mBan



Another chance to enjoy what was an incredibly enjoyable evening last year as Nollaig na mBan (Women’s Christmas) returns to An Grianán Theatre on January 5. Packed with a whole host of incredible female Donegal talent, this one comes highly recommended.

Makings play The Huckster’s Ball at the Balor Arts centre on December 26



The Huckster’s Ball



The by now traditional St Stephen’s Day bash in the Balor Arts centre in Ballybofey features residents Makings with their high-energy electro/rock/rap show. They will be joined by Greyface, an alternative group based in Dublin city, and Fierce Pit Bosses, the local catchy pop punk trio. Also on the bill is Karl McHugh, a Ballybofey native who has recently returned from a few years living and gigging in America. Completing the line up is local DJ Daniel Thompson AKA Grindr, who will be playing a number of short sets between the acts throughout the evening, and closing the night off with an eclectic mix of rhythmic grooves from deep, vocal and tech house to keep the party going into the wee hours.

Tickets from balorartscentre.com and 074 91 31840 and on the door on the night, be early!



Seisiún Fhánada



The Seisiún Fhánada Christmas special takes place in Fanavolty Hall onn December 27 at 8pm, with a host of talent including Brendan Quinn, Ruairí and Sarah, Kelli McGrory, Declan Dorrian, Caoimhe Ní Mhaoileoin, Martin Crossan. €10 payable at the door.



Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair



Tá Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair ag ceiliúradh sé bliana ar an fhód i mbliana, Nollaig 27-31. Beidh scoth na gceoltóirí linn, ar nós Dervish, Fidil, Julie Fowlis, Zoë Conway agus go leor eile. Reáchtálfar ranganna ceoil, amhránaíochta agus damhsa le cuid de na ceoltóirí is mó le rá! Beidh an méid seo ar siúl faoi scáth na hEargaile i nGaeltacht Gheal Ghaoth Dobhair.

Féile faoi leith atá i Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair. Is dóigh ghalánta í le socrú tar éis na Nollag, an bhliain úr a cheiliúradh le clann agus cairde agus sult a bhaint as scoth an cheoil, amhránaíochta, damhsa agus spraoi. Reáchtálfar imeachtaí na bliana seo sna hionaid seo a leanas: An Gailearaí (Páirc Ghnó Ghaoth Dobhair), Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair, Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, Teach Jack,Teach Hiúdaí Beag agus CLG Ghaoth Dobhair. Tuilleadh eolais: +353 (74) 956 0679 | Ríomhphost: scoilgheimhridh2013@gmail.com



Julie Fowlis, Zoë Conway, Éamon Doorley, John Mc Intyre and guests



Sunday, December 29 in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair at 8.30pm. The most recent album from this foursome was hailed by The Irish Times as "truly one of the albums of the year". These four respected performers of traditional music from both Ireland and Scotland have collaborated to create a beautiful collection of new music and songs, inspired by the modern and ancient poetry of both the Irish and Scottish Gaelic traditions.

This collection of music and song culminated with the release of their critically acclaimed album Allt.

Guests for the evening are Glórthaí Ulaidh , which is a combination of two choirs from Belfast (Cultúrlann Mhic Adaim Ó Fiaich) and Gaoth Dobhair, Donegal, (Cór Thaobh a’ Leithid), directed by award-winning sean-nós singer Dominic Mac Giolla Bhríde.

Steeped in the tradition of Gaelic song, Dominic composes and arranges a range of songs for the singers and musicians to perform. These include his own compositions set to ancient Gaelic poetry, alongside other well-known airs.