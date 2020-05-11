Penneys issue statement concerning store reopenings

Contact
Penneys statement concerning store reopening
With many shoppers keen to see shops reopen - but only when safe to do so - there has been a statement from retail giant Penneys about reopening.
Speaking to the Journal.ie about a fake social media rumour which has been doing the rounds in recent days, a spokeswoman for the retailer said: “We have not made any announcement about re-opening in Ireland and social media posts which are circulating with an opening date are false.
"Nothing matters more to us than the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers. That is why we will only re-open our stores once we are convinced that it is safe and right to do so. We are closely following all safety advice from government, and will treat this as the minimum standard across all our stores."
