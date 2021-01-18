Donegal Local Enterprise Office launches new programme for retailers

An initiative to assist the retail sector in the northwest will be rolled out by Donegal Local Enterprise Office later this month.

The ‘Superior Retailing Programme’ is part of a wider border stimulus package of supports to help businesses deal with Brexit. Developed by a team of retail professionals, the programme is designed to help retailers innovate and thrive amidst the ongoing challenges posed by Brexit and Covid-19. An online information evening for retailers interested in the programme takes place on Wednesday, 20th January at 7pm.

Michael Tunney, Head of Enterprise Donegal, says: “Retail is facing extraordinary challenges at present, which can seem relentless, so this programme is about helping retailers face into 2021 with a renewed focus. The programme is supported by a team of retail professionals, who are all working towards the goal of helping businesses innovate and thrive to cope with the challenges they are facing. The content has been specially designed for the retail sector and features leading trend forecasters for retail, digital marketing, sales and social media, who will share their expertise in a practical and relevant way. We’re currently seeking expressions of interest from retailers and 30 businesses will be selected to complete this very comprehensive retail development programme.”

Orla McDonnell of OMD Consultancy is managing and delivering this initiative on behalf of Donegal Local Enterprise Office.

She said: “We’ve compiled this programme to help retail organisations become more successful.

“Our mission is to equip retailers with the tools they need to survive and thrive during this current period of Brexit, Covid and beyond. The programme includes a retail health check diagnostic, where we make an assessment of your current business performance and identify growth opportunities. There’s also a series of interactive webinars to help retailers refocus their business, as well as mystery shopper surveys, specialist masterclass webinars and one-to-one mentoring sessions. We’ll be covering everything from analysing peak trade to customer service, social commerce, sales training, digital, multi-channel retail, merchandising and key trends to watch out for in 2021.

Places are strictly limited. For further information on the ‘Superior Retailing Programme’ visit www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal or email retail@omdconsultancy.com to submit an expression of interest.