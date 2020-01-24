Donegal goes big in Dublin

With the largest tourism exhibition of the year opening in Dublin this morning, members of the hospitality trade from all over the county have joined together in a concerted campaign to attract the lucrative home holiday market to the county.

This year up on 30 tourism suppliers from the county representing every aspect of the tourism sector have created the biggest home holiday stand at the event which attracts thousands to the Ballsbridge location every year.

Shane Smyth of Bundoran Tourism said: "This morning we hosted both the media and trade and enjoyed a tremendous reaction - it really is great to have so many producers under the one roof selling Donegal as a destination.

"Since the doors opened to the public after lunchtime the crowds have been pouring in - it really offers us all a great opportunity to showcase Donegal."