Donegal based company to host "World’s First Workforce Excellence Conference"

A Donegal based company is hosting what it is describing as the world's first ever Workforce Excellence Conference which will take place virtually on Wednesday, September 23.

Nvolve Group, which is based at the Colab on the Letterkenny Institute of Technology Campus, will utilise three virtual rooms for the Workforce Excellence Conference with speakers from multiple disciplines and industries covering Employee Experience, Operational Excellence and The Future of Work.

Barry Harper, CEO and Founder of Nvolve Group, explained: “We are excited to introduce Hamish Taylor as our keynote speaker, A former CEO who is now a professional speaker and consultant specialising in Innovation and how to put the customer at the centre of your activity"

“We will also be joined by Senior Directors and Management from Siemens, Oracle, DHL, Boston Consulting Group, B.Braun Hospicare, City Football Group, Bausch Health to name just a few”, said Barry.

Nvolve are experts at helping companies aim for workforce excellence with 14 years of experience focusing on creating a culture of high performance.

Barry concluded: “Everyone was hit hard this year so we wanted to give back by hosting a completely free to attend conference. It is shaping up to be an exciting line-up of speakers talking about Employee Wellbeing, HR Technology, Continuous Improvement, Culture Change and adjusting to the new normal with Covid 19”

To get free access to the Workforce Excellence Conference please visit www.nvolvegroup.com to register your interest or email info@nvolvegroup.com.

The conference will run from 9.15 am – 5.15 pm.