Flights between Glasgow and Donegal 'reluctantly' suspended
It has emerged that flights have been suspended between Glasgow and Donegal due to the evolving restrictions arising from the current pandemic.
A statement on Donegal Airport's social media reads: "Loganair and Donegal Airport have reluctantly agreed to suspend flights between Glasgow and Donegal. This decision has been based on the latest travel advice from the Irish Government and the uncertainty arising from evolving restrictions arising from Covid-19."
The last flight will take place on 21 October 2020, and both the airport and Loganair plan and hope to be able to resume services in April 2021.
