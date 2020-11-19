Revealed - the shortlist for the National Takeaway Awards 2020

A number of Donegal businesses have made the shortlist for the 2020 Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.

Over the past number of weeks, foodies from across Ireland have been nominating their favourite local restaurants in the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards, with thousands of votes cast under 28 delicious categories. The winners will be announced on Friday, November 27

The public have voted for their favourites and the results are in - check out the shortlist below:

Best Takeaway Chinese

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Chop Chop, Clanbrassil St, Dublin 8

Lemon Tree, Cabra, Dublin 7

Lin Kee, Swords, Co. Dublin

Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone, Co. Westmeath



Best Takeaway Indian

Bombay Pantry, Rathfarnham

Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1

Lavish, Washington St, Cork

Namaste India, King St North, Dublin 7

Tadka House, Rathmines, Dublin 6



Best Takeaway Japanese

Musashi, Parnell St, Dublin 1

Okayu, North Strand, Dublin 3

Osaka, Ennis, Co. Clare

Sushida, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Zakura, Baggot St, Dublin 4



Best Takeaway Mexican

Amigo Californian Burrito Bar, Waterford

Boojum, Spanish Parade, Galway

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Juanitos, Drury St, Dublin 2

La Cocina Cuevas, Drumcondra, Dublin 9



Best Takeaway Middle Eastern

Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1

Istanbul Kebab, Oliver Plunkett St, Cork

Shouk, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Turkmen Grill, Parnell St, Limerick

Zaytoon, Parliament St, Dublin 2



Best Takeaway Thai

Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Diep, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Lana, O’Connell St, Limerick

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9



Best Takeaway Burger

Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Eddie Rocket’s, Omni Park Shopping Centre, Santry

Romayo’s, Belmayne, Dublin 13

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork

Wowburger, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15



Best Takeaway Chipper

Darius, Old Blessington Rd, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Gino’s Diner, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Macari’s, Inchicore, Dublin 8

Romayo’s, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

Sliced, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim



Best Takeaway Curry

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Bombay Pantry, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9



Best Takeaway Pizza

Apache Pizza, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11

Lavish, Washington St, Cork

Sliced, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

The Well, St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2



Best Takeaway Salad

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Chopped, Grafton St, Dublin 2

Full Stop Cafe, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Subway, Castletroy, Limerick



Best Takeaway Spice Bag

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Chop Chop, Clanbrassil St, Dublin 8

Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9



Best Takeaway Vegetarian

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Daata, Greystones, Co. Wicklow

Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork

Zaytoon, Parliament St, Dublin 2



Best Takeaway Vegan

Camile Thai, Stephen St, Sligo

Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork

Vegan Sandwich Company, Smithfield, Dublin 7



Best Takeaway Healthy

143v, Glanmire Rd, Cork

Lana, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork



Best Takeaway Breakfast

Fit Fat Cafe, Coolock, Dublin 17

Full Stop Cafe, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10

The Brick Room, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin

The Rite Bite, Inchicore, Dublin 8

White Moose Cafe, Phibsborough, Dublin 7



Best Takeaway Cocktails (NEW 2020)

Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Harry’s, Bohermore, Galway

Shaker and Vine, Swords, Co. Dublin

The Well, St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2

Vintage Cocktail Club, Crown Alley, Dublin 2



Best Takeaway Dessert (NEW 2020)

Dutchess Foods, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Eddie Rocket’s, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin

Gourmet Food Parlour, Swords, Co. Dublin

Mario & Luigi Gelato, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Supermac’s, Burrin St, Carlow



Best Takeaway Lunchtime

Boojum, Spanish Parade, Galway

Gourmet Food Parlour, Swords, Co. Dublin

Shaka Poke, Blackrock, Co. Dublin

Subway, Castletroy, Limerick

Vegan Sandwich Company, Smithfield, Dublin 7



Best Takeaway Sustainability

Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Sprout & Co, Exchequer St, Dublin 2

Wholly Cow Burgers, Newcastle Rd, Galway

The Dough Box, Bray, Co. Wicklow

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork



Community Hero (NEW 2020)

Apache Pizza, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Palmento Pizza, Douglas, Cork



Best Takeaway Ulster

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Chaska Spice, James Connolly St, Cavan

Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Co. Donegal



Best Takeaway Connacht

Boojum, Spanish Parade, Galway

Camile Thai, Stephen St, Sligo

Lana, Salthill, Galway

Papa Rich, Woodquay, Galway

Sliced, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim



Best Takeaway Munster

Boojum, Winthrop St, Cork

Lana, Castletroy, Limerick

Lavish, Washington St, Cork

Loko, Ardkeen, Waterford

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork



Best Takeaway Leinster

Apache Pizza, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Daata, Greystones, Co. Wicklow

Gino’s Diner, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Best Takeaway Dublin

Bombay Pantry, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Zaytoon, Parliament St, Dublin 2



Best Takeaway Ireland

Apache Pizza, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Bombay Pantry, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Boojum, Spanish Parade, Galway

Boojum, Winthrop St, Cork

Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Camile Thai, Stephen St, Sligo

Chaska Spice, James Connolly St, Cavan

Daata, Greystones, Co. Wicklow

Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11

Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Gino’s Diner, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Co. Donegal

Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Lana, Castletroy, Limerick

Lana, Salthill, Galway

Lavish, Washington St, Cork

Loko, Ardkeen, Waterford

Papa Rich, Woodquay, Galway

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Sliced, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork

Zaytoon, Parliament St, Dublin 2

So remember, if you want your favourite local restaurant to win and to be in with a chance of winning free takeaway for a year, vote via nationaltakeawayawards.just-eat.ie