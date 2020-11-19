Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Revealed - the shortlist for the National Takeaway Awards 2020

Several Donegal businesses are in the running - with some in a number of categories

Revealed - the shortlist for the National Take Away Awards 2020

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A number of Donegal businesses have made the shortlist for the 2020 Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.

Over the past number of weeks, foodies from across Ireland have been nominating their favourite local restaurants in the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards, with thousands of votes cast under 28 delicious categories. The winners will be announced on Friday, November 27

The public have voted for their favourites and the results are in - check out the shortlist below:

Best Takeaway Chinese

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Chop Chop, Clanbrassil St, Dublin 8

Lemon Tree, Cabra, Dublin 7

Lin Kee, Swords, Co. Dublin

Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone, Co. Westmeath


Best Takeaway Indian

Bombay Pantry, Rathfarnham

Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1

Lavish, Washington St, Cork

Namaste India, King St North, Dublin 7

Tadka House, Rathmines, Dublin 6


Best Takeaway Japanese

Musashi, Parnell St, Dublin 1

Okayu, North Strand, Dublin 3

Osaka, Ennis, Co. Clare

Sushida, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Zakura, Baggot St, Dublin 4


Best Takeaway Mexican

Amigo Californian Burrito Bar, Waterford

Boojum, Spanish Parade, Galway

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Juanitos, Drury St, Dublin 2

La Cocina Cuevas, Drumcondra, Dublin 9


Best Takeaway Middle Eastern

Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1

Istanbul Kebab, Oliver Plunkett St, Cork

Shouk, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Turkmen Grill, Parnell St, Limerick

Zaytoon, Parliament St, Dublin 2


Best Takeaway Thai

Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Diep, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Lana, O’Connell St, Limerick

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9


Best Takeaway Burger

Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Eddie Rocket’s, Omni Park Shopping Centre, Santry

Romayo’s, Belmayne, Dublin 13

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork

Wowburger, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15


Best Takeaway Chipper

Darius, Old Blessington Rd, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Gino’s Diner, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Macari’s, Inchicore, Dublin 8

Romayo’s, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 

Sliced, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim


Best Takeaway Curry

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Bombay Pantry, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9


Best Takeaway Pizza

Apache Pizza, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11

Lavish, Washington St, Cork

Sliced, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

The Well, St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2


Best Takeaway Salad

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Chopped, Grafton St, Dublin 2

Full Stop Cafe, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Subway, Castletroy, Limerick


Best Takeaway Spice Bag

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Chop Chop, Clanbrassil St, Dublin 8

Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9


Best Takeaway Vegetarian

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Daata, Greystones, Co. Wicklow

Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork

Zaytoon, Parliament St, Dublin  2


Best Takeaway Vegan

Camile Thai, Stephen St, Sligo

Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork

Vegan Sandwich Company, Smithfield, Dublin 7


Best Takeaway Healthy

143v, Glanmire Rd, Cork

Lana, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork


Best Takeaway Breakfast

Fit Fat Cafe, Coolock, Dublin 17

Full Stop Cafe, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10

The Brick Room, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin

The Rite Bite, Inchicore, Dublin 8

White Moose Cafe, Phibsborough, Dublin 7


Best Takeaway Cocktails (NEW 2020)

Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Harry’s, Bohermore, Galway

Shaker and Vine, Swords, Co. Dublin

The Well, St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2

Vintage Cocktail Club, Crown Alley, Dublin 2


Best Takeaway Dessert (NEW 2020)

Dutchess Foods, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Eddie Rocket’s, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin 

Gourmet Food Parlour, Swords, Co. Dublin

Mario & Luigi Gelato, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Supermac’s, Burrin St, Carlow


Best Takeaway Lunchtime

Boojum, Spanish Parade, Galway

Gourmet Food Parlour, Swords, Co. Dublin

Shaka Poke, Blackrock, Co. Dublin

Subway, Castletroy, Limerick

Vegan Sandwich Company, Smithfield, Dublin 7


Best Takeaway Sustainability

Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Sprout & Co, Exchequer St, Dublin 2

Wholly Cow Burgers, Newcastle Rd, Galway 

The Dough Box, Bray, Co. Wicklow

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork


Community Hero (NEW 2020)

Apache Pizza, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Palmento Pizza, Douglas, Cork


Best Takeaway Ulster

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Chaska Spice, James Connolly St, Cavan

Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Co. Donegal


Best Takeaway Connacht

Boojum, Spanish Parade, Galway

Camile Thai, Stephen St, Sligo

Lana, Salthill, Galway

Papa Rich, Woodquay, Galway

Sliced, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim


Best Takeaway Munster

Boojum, Winthrop St, Cork

Lana, Castletroy, Limerick

Lavish, Washington St, Cork

Loko, Ardkeen, Waterford

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork


Best Takeaway Leinster

Apache Pizza, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Daata, Greystones, Co. Wicklow

Gino’s Diner, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Best Takeaway Dublin

Bombay Pantry, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Zaytoon, Parliament St, Dublin 2


Best Takeaway Ireland

Apache Pizza, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Bombay Pantry, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Boojum, Spanish Parade, Galway

Boojum, Winthrop St, Cork

Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Camile Thai, Stephen St, Sligo

Chaska Spice, James Connolly St, Cavan

Daata, Greystones, Co. Wicklow

Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11

Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Gino’s Diner, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Co. Donegal

Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Lana, Castletroy, Limerick

Lana, Salthill, Galway

Lavish, Washington St, Cork

Loko, Ardkeen, Waterford

Papa Rich, Woodquay, Galway

Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Sliced, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork

Zaytoon, Parliament St, Dublin 2

So remember, if you want your favourite local restaurant to win and to be in with a chance of winning free takeaway for a year, vote via nationaltakeawayawards.just-eat.ie  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie