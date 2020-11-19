Revealed - the shortlist for the National Takeaway Awards 2020

Contact
A number of Donegal businesses have made the shortlist for the 2020 Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.
Over the past number of weeks, foodies from across Ireland have been nominating their favourite local restaurants in the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards, with thousands of votes cast under 28 delicious categories. The winners will be announced on Friday, November 27
The public have voted for their favourites and the results are in - check out the shortlist below:
Best Takeaway Chinese
Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Chop Chop, Clanbrassil St, Dublin 8
Lemon Tree, Cabra, Dublin 7
Lin Kee, Swords, Co. Dublin
Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone, Co. Westmeath
Best Takeaway Indian
Bombay Pantry, Rathfarnham
Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1
Lavish, Washington St, Cork
Namaste India, King St North, Dublin 7
Tadka House, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Best Takeaway Japanese
Musashi, Parnell St, Dublin 1
Okayu, North Strand, Dublin 3
Osaka, Ennis, Co. Clare
Sushida, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Zakura, Baggot St, Dublin 4
Best Takeaway Mexican
Amigo Californian Burrito Bar, Waterford
Boojum, Spanish Parade, Galway
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Juanitos, Drury St, Dublin 2
La Cocina Cuevas, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Best Takeaway Middle Eastern
Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1
Istanbul Kebab, Oliver Plunkett St, Cork
Shouk, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Turkmen Grill, Parnell St, Limerick
Zaytoon, Parliament St, Dublin 2
Best Takeaway Thai
Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Diep, Bray, Co. Wicklow
Lana, O’Connell St, Limerick
Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Best Takeaway Burger
Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow
Eddie Rocket’s, Omni Park Shopping Centre, Santry
Romayo’s, Belmayne, Dublin 13
VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork
Wowburger, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15
Best Takeaway Chipper
Darius, Old Blessington Rd, Tallaght, Dublin 24
Gino’s Diner, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Macari’s, Inchicore, Dublin 8
Romayo’s, Clonsilla, Dublin 15
Sliced, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
Best Takeaway Curry
Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Bombay Pantry, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1
Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Best Takeaway Pizza
Apache Pizza, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11
Lavish, Washington St, Cork
Sliced, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
The Well, St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2
Best Takeaway Salad
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Chopped, Grafton St, Dublin 2
Full Stop Cafe, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10
San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Subway, Castletroy, Limerick
Best Takeaway Spice Bag
Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Chop Chop, Clanbrassil St, Dublin 8
Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone, Co. Westmeath
Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Best Takeaway Vegetarian
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Daata, Greystones, Co. Wicklow
Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1
VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork
Zaytoon, Parliament St, Dublin 2
Best Takeaway Vegan
Camile Thai, Stephen St, Sligo
Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11
Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork
Vegan Sandwich Company, Smithfield, Dublin 7
Best Takeaway Healthy
143v, Glanmire Rd, Cork
Lana, Tralee, Co. Kerry
Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork
Best Takeaway Breakfast
Fit Fat Cafe, Coolock, Dublin 17
Full Stop Cafe, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10
The Brick Room, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin
The Rite Bite, Inchicore, Dublin 8
White Moose Cafe, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Best Takeaway Cocktails (NEW 2020)
Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow
Harry’s, Bohermore, Galway
Shaker and Vine, Swords, Co. Dublin
The Well, St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2
Vintage Cocktail Club, Crown Alley, Dublin 2
Best Takeaway Dessert (NEW 2020)
Dutchess Foods, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Eddie Rocket’s, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin
Gourmet Food Parlour, Swords, Co. Dublin
Mario & Luigi Gelato, Clondalkin, Dublin 22
Supermac’s, Burrin St, Carlow
Best Takeaway Lunchtime
Boojum, Spanish Parade, Galway
Gourmet Food Parlour, Swords, Co. Dublin
Shaka Poke, Blackrock, Co. Dublin
Subway, Castletroy, Limerick
Vegan Sandwich Company, Smithfield, Dublin 7
Best Takeaway Sustainability
Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Sprout & Co, Exchequer St, Dublin 2
Wholly Cow Burgers, Newcastle Rd, Galway
The Dough Box, Bray, Co. Wicklow
VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork
Community Hero (NEW 2020)
Apache Pizza, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Dera Restaurant, Parnell St, Dublin 1
San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Palmento Pizza, Douglas, Cork
Best Takeaway Ulster
Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Chaska Spice, James Connolly St, Cavan
Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Co. Donegal
Best Takeaway Connacht
Boojum, Spanish Parade, Galway
Camile Thai, Stephen St, Sligo
Lana, Salthill, Galway
Papa Rich, Woodquay, Galway
Sliced, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
Best Takeaway Munster
Boojum, Winthrop St, Cork
Lana, Castletroy, Limerick
Lavish, Washington St, Cork
Loko, Ardkeen, Waterford
VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork
Best Takeaway Leinster
Apache Pizza, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow
Daata, Greystones, Co. Wicklow
Gino’s Diner, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone, Co. Westmeath
Best Takeaway Dublin
Bombay Pantry, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11
Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Zaytoon, Parliament St, Dublin 2
Best Takeaway Ireland
Apache Pizza, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Bombay Pantry, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
Boojum, Spanish Parade, Galway
Boojum, Winthrop St, Cork
Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Camile Thai, Stephen St, Sligo
Chaska Spice, James Connolly St, Cavan
Daata, Greystones, Co. Wicklow
Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11
Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Gino’s Diner, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Co. Donegal
Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone, Co. Westmeath
Lana, Castletroy, Limerick
Lana, Salthill, Galway
Lavish, Washington St, Cork
Loko, Ardkeen, Waterford
Papa Rich, Woodquay, Galway
Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Sliced, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
VeganKO, Kyle St, Cork
Zaytoon, Parliament St, Dublin 2
So remember, if you want your favourite local restaurant to win and to be in with a chance of winning free takeaway for a year, vote via nationaltakeawayawards.just-eat.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
