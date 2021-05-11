Major expansion of popular Donegal supermarket a significant jobs boost for the area

Bundoran has received a big boost with news that SuperValu is expanding.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) announced the news at Tuesday’s meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

He said: “I would like to announce that SuperValu in Bundoran is expanding their business to the tune of €1m.

“I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank Des Cosgrove and SuperValu for this initiative, and for showing their faith in Bundoran.”

Cllr McMahon said the expansion would be a significant jobs boost for Bundoran.

“It will bring up the number of workers in SuperValu by another 40,” he said.

The councillor added that Mr Cosgrove of SuperValu Bundoran had asked him to thank Donegal County Council for their cooperation.

Brenda Hegarty from Donegal County Council’s Economic Development section told the meeting that she welcomed the news of SuperValu’s expansion.