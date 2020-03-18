Seventy-four new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Republic

Contact
Coronavirus case confirmed in east of Ireland
The Department of Health has confirmed 74 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total in the Republic to 366.
Sixty of the new cases were linked to community transmission. The new cases are made up of 29 females and 45 males. So far there have been two deaths in the Republic.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said there is a high level of compliance with social distancing. At tonight's Department of Health briefing, he said the measures will last "for some time". He said he would hope to see an impact of the social distancing measures in the figures towards the end of the month with a slower rate of growth.
Earlier it was confirmed that there were six new cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total there to 68.
