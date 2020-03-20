Donegal lecturer providing resources to enhance remote learning

With increasing numbers of students in Ireland having to engage in remote learning as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a Donegal lecturer has put together a guide to Zoom.



Zoom provides remote conferencing services, which combine video conferencing, online meetings, chat and mobile collaboration.



Speaking to Donegal Live, William McCarter, who is from Buncrana and lecturers in Dundalk Institute of Technology said many teachers and lecturers are using Zoom to “continue” their jobs this academic year.



Mr McCarter said: “This has brought a lot of stress to teachers around the country as they are having to adapt at a sudden rate. That is why I decided to make a guide that is shareable as a PDF.



“I would like to get this across to as many people as possible, as teachers' lives and work are under a lot of pressure, given the current climate.”



As always, Donegal Live was happy to help. Here is the link to William McCarter's Zoom guide:



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EJ9U4apo_bDZ1Syi64DzJosy3aFKwY6B/view?fbclid=IwAR02EdZOl9cFwNGm8yUKYCpSF97p4vJLQyhl9SCXvCkH-XpVb51pkeMtKw8