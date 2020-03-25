Take this simple step now to reduce the spread of Covid-19 if you become ill

There is much talk of contact tracing in cases where people have tested positive for Covid-19.

It is carried out by public health authorities to track down everyone with whom the patient had contact over the previous two weeks.

To make this easier for the authorities and for patients who may be feeling very ill, it is being suggested that everyone keeps a diary of this themselves.

People are asked to start recording places they visit and people with whom they come into contact, starting immediately.

Then if someone becomes ill, contact tracing can be carried out much more quickly and thoroughly.

It is a lot easier to do this now, whey you are well than to be trying to remember your activities and contacts when you are sick and maybe feeling anxious and stressed.