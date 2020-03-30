Contact

Music legend John Prine critically ill with coronavirus after Donegal wife tests positive

Grammy Award winner was hospitalised last week

John Prine has strong links to Donegal

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Revered singer John Prine is critically ill with coronavirus and his Donegal-born wife has tested positive for the illness.

The Nashville-based singer Grammy Award winner was taken into hospital last Thursday after showing symptoms of Covid-19 and was put on a ventilator on Saturday.

His wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine who is from Ardara, announced on social media on March 18 that she had been diagnosed with coronavirus. Her husband was tested as well, but the results were "indeterminate”. The couple had self-quarantined and isolated from each other as well as from other family members. She said on Instagram that she had experienced "typical symptoms" of the virus.

Fiona Whelan Prine tested positive earlier this month

Revealing the news of his illness on social media Prine’s family said: “This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, so we wanted you to know and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now.”

Donegal singer-songwriter Tanya McCole, who has toured and performed with Prine in recent years, called for prayers for the singer who has a home in Co Galway.

I need all who know and love John and his music to please, please pray for him and send positive healing energy to him. Please. John Prine we love you...get well.”

Prine has been a frequent visitor to the county over the years and the family own a home in Co Galway. He performed in Letterkenny and Derry in 2017.

