Number of Covid-19 cases nationally more than double previous 24 hour figure

Coronavirus update
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
As of midnight Wednesday 9th September, the HPSC has been notified of an additional 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This is up from 84 for the previous 24 hours.
There is now a total of 30,360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
103 are men / 91 are women
61% are under 45 years of age
43% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
37 cases have been identified as community transmission
107 were in Dublin, 12 in Waterford, 11 in Limerick, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Meath, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Laois, 6 in Westmeath, and the remaining 32 cases are located in Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Wexford.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today we have at least 37 cases linked with community transmission. 27 of today’s cases are over the age of 65 years. By limiting our contacts, we limit the opportunity COVID-19 has to spread through the community and ultimately we protect our families, our communities and those who are most vulnerable to the severest impacts of the disease.”
There has been a total of 1,781 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
