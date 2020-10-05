Support for Donegal Youth Mental Health Services during coronavirus pandemic

Having already raised €20,000 with the help of Lidl’s local Donegal customers, the retailer has committed to raise an additional €250,000 to fund nationwide accessibility of the One Good School™ Programme and other Jigsaw services

As speculation grows around next week’s 2021 Budget announcement and what Government funding will be allocated towards much needed Mental Health services, Lidl Ireland have announced a one-year extension of their charity partnership with Jigsaw – the National Centre for Youth Mental Health.

The retailer’s initial 3-year partnership with Jigsaw will now continue until February 2022 to support the mitigation of the impacts that the Covid-19 pandemic is having on the mental health of youths in Donegal and across Ireland.

Having already raised €20,000 in Donegal stores to date, Lidl Ireland have increased their national fundraising commitment to Jigsaw from €1 million to €1.25 million to fund virtual accessibility of the One Good School™ initiative for six secondary schools throughout Donegal and other Jigsaw Donegal services and supports.

According to national research, Ireland’s ‘mental health services are facing a huge escalation of mental health need’.

The impacts of the Covid-19 Pandemic are thought to have a long lasting effect on the collective mental health and well-being of Ireland’s young people, particularly as they adjust to their new schools, community environments and developing Government restrictions.

Research shows that adequate resourcing of mental health services will be fundamental to meet demand.

To mark World Mental Health Day this coming Saturday, October 10 and to raise vital funds and awareness of mental health, Lidl Ireland have launched a dedicated Jigsaw flower bouquet with €1 from every bouquet sold being donated to Jigsaw.

The limited-edition flower bouquet is available in all 8 Lidl stores in Donegal and nationwide now until Sunday, October 11 for just €4.99 each.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Dr Joseph Duffy, Jigsaw’s CEO said Lidl’s support over the last three years has been game changing for their organisation.

"Their support has enabled us to launch more initiatives, reach more young people and offer more in terms of mental health services to thousands of young people, parents and educators across the country.

"For more than 14 years, Jigsaw has supported young people aged 12 – 25 across Ireland to advance their mental health. From the start of this public emergency, we were adamant this would not change.

"Covid-19 has been the catalyst for fresh thinking and has accelerated our plans. We are incredibly grateful to Lidl for their continued support enabling us to achieve those plans.”

Acknowledging that up to 60% of young people in Ireland with mental health problems do not seek professional help, chief executive of Lidl Ireland, J.P. Scally spoke to the partnership extension, saying following a successful three years of partnership with Jigsaw, they are delighted to announce the extension of our partnership for another year.

"The past couple of months have been challenging for all of us but through virtual mental health services, such as the One Good School™ initiative, we can support each other and empower the adults of Ireland to better support the young people in their lives and encourage young people themselves to seek help where needed. Lidl is as proud as ever to be a part of that,” he said.