'We need to move faster when it comes to developing vaccines' vaccinologist tells MacGill Summer School

A vaccinologist says we need to move faster when it comes to developing vaccines in the future.

Irish-born Professor Adrian Hill is leading the team at Oxford University who hope to develop a vaccine for Covid-19.

It's currently being trialled in Brazil.

Speaking at MacGill Summer School today, Professor Hill says vaccines need to be made for known microbes and technology developed to address unknown ones.

"One of the reasons we made a statement in April that we are going to try and make a vaccine by the end of the year and some experts in the field poo poo'd that and said no, it always takes five to ten years, you might do it in 18 months - was really to encourage others to try and do the same and luckily that has happened so hopefully there will be three vaccines declaring results by December," he said.