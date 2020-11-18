Donegal college launches unique fundraising challenge for worthy local charity

Errigal College in Letterkenny has a long history of contributing to the Society of St Vincent de Paul’s Christmas hamper appeal over the last twenty years.

Normally at this time of year, the school would be busy collecting, sorting and packing food donations from students and staff for the annual hamper drive which has seen thousands of hampers donated down through the years. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions this year it is not possible to collect food donations as usual.

With the impact of Covid-19 ongoing, the school has come up with a unique approach to keep healthy and active while also raising vital funds for St Vincent de Paul (SVP) in the run up to their busiest time of the year.

Errigal College is challenging all students, staff, local business, workplaces and indeed the wider community, to run, walk or crawl 100km over the next six weeks. This equates to 16.7km per week or approximately three 5ks.

With the Level 5 lockdown not set to lift until December 1, people are already busy looking after their physical and mental well-being by pounding the pavement in the evenings and at weekends, so why not get your family to commit to the challenge and get your friends or colleagues or workplace team to sponsor you for an extremely worthy cause and continue your good habits throughout the month of December?

All donations are collected through a dedicated fundraising page on the SVP website with 100% of donations making their way to SVP with no service charge for donating. Donations will be shared equally between St. Colmcille’s Hostel in Letterkenny and the Letterkenny branch of SVP.

To donate follow this link: https://www.svp.ie/errigalcollege100kmchallenge