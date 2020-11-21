Contact

COVID UPDATE: Donegal's worrying incidence rate has dropped but is still highest in country

A further four Covid-related deaths have been recorded nationally

Donegal's Covid-19 rate compares badly with European national rates

Donegal's Covid-19 rate is the highest in Ireland and is higher than most national European rates

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of four additional deaths related to Covid-19, bringing the total nationally to 2,022.

As of midnight on Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 344 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 70,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the new cases:

156 are men / 185 are women
69% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 32 years old
127 in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties. 

As of 2pm on Saturday, 269 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is 113.3 while in Donegal, it is more than twice the national average at 255.0, the highest in the country. There is however some good news in that the incidence rate has dropped from 266.3 yesterday but given that it has only dropped from 272.6 since this day last week, a huge effort is still needed if we are to exit Level 5 in ten days time.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

