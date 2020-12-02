Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Over 100 members of staff  affected by Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital 

 

Screening of staff underway after high number of confirmed cases

There were 68 Covid-19 cases among staff at Letterkenny University Hospital last week

Letterkenny University Hospital is increasing its number of ICU beds to deal with an expected surge in Covid-19 patients

Reporter:

Declan Magee

A hospital-wide screening programme of staff at Letterkenny University Hospital is underway after there were 68 Covid-19 cases among workers last week. 

A further 54 staff members were off work last Friday, November 27, because they were symptomatic or a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19, the HSE has said.

Management has implemented a screening programme as it struggles to contain the outbreak of the virus which started at the beginning of last month.

The hospital has the highest number of cases in the country and 38 confirmed cases were being treated at the hospital on Tuesday night.

The  Saolta University Health Care Group said on Wednesday that the outbreak is having a significant impact on the provision of elective, day case and outpatient services.

Hospital Manager Sean Murphy said the voluntary screen programme is a really important measure to help to manage the outbreak.

  “Given the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community in Donegal and the high number of confirmed cases among our staff we have decided to implement a hospital-wide COVID-19 screening programme,” he said.

“This will apply to staff who are not currently being screened as part of the current outbreak management process.  We believe that this is a really important measure to help to manage this outbreak and in particular, it will help us identify staff who may not be experiencing any symptoms but may have Covid-19.”

While the screening programme is voluntary, he said it was hoped all staff will participate in it, he said.

 “The process of contacting staff and arranging for testing began this week. We believe it is a very important step in our on-going efforts to end this outbreak. It is important to note that we have had on-going staff screening programmes in place over the last number of weeks but these were until now, targeting staff in wards and departments associated with the outbreak. We are now extending our testing hospital-wide in an effort to potentially identify staff who may have no symptoms but may have the Covid-19 infection.

“The last number of months have been very challenging for staff in Letterkenny University Hospital as the hospital manages outbreaks of Covid-19 amongst staff. I want to acknowledge the commitment and support of the staff in LUH in maintaining patient care at this time and I want to assure you that we are doing all we can to get through this as quickly as we can, including recruiting additional staff at the hospital. We hope that all of the measures we are implementing will enable us to return to providing a full range of services to our patients as quickly as possible.

“We know the incidence of Covid-19 is very high in the community in County Donegal and on behalf of LUH, I cannot emphasise enough how critical it is for all of us to follow the HSE’s public health advice.”

READ MORE: Letterkenny University Hospital attempts to recruit staff due to Covid-19 outbreak 

 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie