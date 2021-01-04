Donegal councillor leads call for schools to stay closed due to frightening number of cases

With thousands of new cases of Covid-19 being reported daily, the idea that children and young people would return to school in one week's time seems unworkable.

But for the time being, school management are being told by the Department of Education that they will reopen on January 11 as planned.

Among those to call for schools to remained closed is Donegal's Cllr Anthony Molloy (FF).

He said: "Given the massive increase in Covid-19 cases being reported in recent days and a very unpredictable period ahead I believe it would be the correct decision by the Minister for Education Norma Foley and the government to postpone the reopening of schools until the current surge of cases is under control."

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony O'Holohan is warning of the impact of unprecedented levels of demand on our health system as Covid-19 cases spiral out of control. The new, highly contagious strain of the virus coupled with increased gatherings of people over the Christmas period has led to a massive explosion in case numbers.

On announcing January 11 as the school reopening date, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this would allow for 10 days from Level 5 restrictions being implemented. However, with asymptomatic close contacts no longer being tested due to the pressure on test centres, it is difficult to see how schools could possible reopen safely.

School management teams are telling parents to assume for now that they will reopen on January 11. But there is huge concern among teachers, parents and the wider community about such a move.