The Covid-19 vaccination programme for nursing home residents and staff in Donegal is going to be fast-tracked.
The announcement by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that the vaccination programme will be escalated for nursing home residents and staff to ensure completion of the first phase for all by January 24 has been welcomed by Nursing Home Ireland.
Around 30,000 people are residents in nursing homes across the country, employing around 50,000 staff in private, HSE and voluntary operated homes.
Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO stated: “We welcome the announcement by Minister Donnelly tonight and see this as another significant milestone in the fightback against Covid19.
"We have stated every day matters in the vaccination rollout. Vaccination will enable residents, who are the most susceptible to this deadly virus, and the staff providing them with person-centred care to be protected against a virus that has taken so many lives within our nursing homes.
"Nursing home residents require and deserve prioritisation and the news will be welcomed by both residents and staff, who are anxious to avail of protection from Covid19. We are well aware Covid19 has been multiplying in our communities and delivering the vaccination in as timely as manner as possible in order to protect nursing home residents and staff has to be a headline priority for our health services.
He added: "We look forward to working collaboratively with the HSE on a revised schedule and circulating to nursing homes, whereby they can inform residents and staff of date for vaccination.”
