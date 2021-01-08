Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19 vaccination programme for nursing home residents and staff in Donegal is going to be fast-tracked

Health Minister's announcement is welcomed by Nursing Homes Ireland

Covid-19 vaccination programme for nursing home residents and staff in Donegal is going to be fast-tracked

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Covid-19 vaccination programme for nursing home residents and staff in Donegal is going to be fast-tracked.

The announcement by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that the vaccination programme will be escalated for nursing home residents and staff to ensure completion of the first phase for all by January 24 has been welcomed by Nursing Home Ireland.

Around 30,000 people are residents in nursing homes across the country, employing around 50,000 staff in private, HSE and voluntary operated homes.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO stated: “We welcome the announcement by Minister Donnelly tonight and see this as another significant milestone in the fightback against Covid19.

"We have stated every day matters in the vaccination rollout. Vaccination will enable residents, who are the most susceptible to this deadly virus, and the staff providing them with person-centred care to be protected against a virus that has taken so many lives within our nursing homes.

"Nursing home residents require and deserve prioritisation and the news will be welcomed by both residents and staff, who are anxious to avail of protection from Covid19. We are well aware Covid19 has been multiplying in our communities and delivering the vaccination in as timely as manner as possible in order to protect nursing home residents and staff has to be a headline priority for our health services.

He added: "We look forward to working collaboratively with the HSE on a revised schedule and circulating to nursing homes, whereby they can inform residents and staff of date for vaccination.”  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie