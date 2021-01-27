COVID UPDATE: Rise in positive cases in Donegal as NPHET reports 54 further deaths nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to Covid-19, 50 of which occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-96 years. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to3,120.

As of midnight on Tuesday, the HPSC has been notified of 1,335 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 48 of which are in Donegal. This is a sharp rise on yesterday when 38 new cases were confirmed in the county.

The 14-day incidence rate for Donegal is 656.4 per 100,000 people, with the national rate at is at 674.2 per 100,000.

There has now been a total of 191,182*confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,670 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. There have been 81 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The current 14 day incidence remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October, therefore, now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household.

"The risk of transmission in the community remains very high. We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths.”