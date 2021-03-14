BREAKING: Ireland has temporarily suspended use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines

The use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines have been temporarily suspended.

This has come about following new information received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency yesterday evening, (Saturday) and discussions with the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA),.

As a result it has led the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to recommend that the administration of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca be temporarily deferred from this morning, Sunday, March 14.

Almost 120,000 AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered in the Republic to date, about 20 per cent of the total.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health said this recommendation has been made following a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four new reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after vaccination with Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

"It has not been concluded that there is any link between the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca® and these cases. However, acting on the precautionary principal, and pending receipt of further information, the NIAC has recommended the temporary deferral of the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca vaccination programme in Ireland," he said.

The NIAC is due to meet again this morning. A further statement will follow thereafter.

Just two days ago the World Health Organisation said the vaccination was "excellent" and "no causal relationship had been established between the shot and the health problems reported".

It is not known if this will affect the roll out of the vaccinations here in Donegal yet.