Easy way to determine 20km limit when crossing Donegal borders under new Covid-19 measures

Gardaí operating Covid-19 checkpoint at Donegal - Fermanagh border. PHOTO: Garda Síochana Donegal / Facebook
Under a slight relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions, people will be allowed to travel within their own county or within 20kms from home if crossing the county border.
This is one of the new Covid-19 measures that will take effect from April 12.
So how do you determine how far across the county border you can travel?
The creators of 2kfromhome.com which has proved very helpful to people since the first travel restrictions were introduced have updated their website. It now includes clearly marked county boundaries as well as a new 20km from home feature. This allows users to see exactly what is included in a 20km radius from any given point in Ireland.
Those wishing to use the service can simply go to 2kfromhome.com and click on the 20km option.
It is well worth checking out - you never know what new feature or place to visit might catch your eye!
