Covid-19: No deaths and 320 confirmed cases reported

There has now been a total of 238,466 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland
The National Public Health Emergency Team has reported no deaths related to Covid-19 and 320 confirmed cases up to midnight on Sunday, April 4.
As of Friday, 923,878 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland with 655,292 first doses and 268,586 second doses given out.
