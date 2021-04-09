New book by Donegal-based Catalan artist inspired by personal experience of Covid bereavement

The Pobail le Chéile Community Development project based in Falcarragh would like to invite people to visit their website and access the book “Lily’s Grandpa Is an Angel” which was both written and illustrated by Maria Gasol, a Catalan artist living in the Cloughaneely district.

'Lily’s Grandpa Is an Angel' is a short illustrated book about grief and love by artist Maria Gasol. Inspired by personal experience of Covid bereavement and in digital form, it’s suitable for adults and children.

Through its 20 illustrated pages, we see a little girl whose grandpa has died, trying to console her heartbroken mother through her belief that he is an angel with superpowers, having fun and watching over his family.

It will hopefully bring a bit of comfort to those grieving.

Conceived as a free-to-download PDF, it is supported by the Irish Hospice Foundation and Creative Ireland through the Seed Grants:11 nationwide projects where artists, craftspeople and community groups are using creativity to explore death and loss.

Pobail le Chéile is supporting Maria in hosting a link to the book on it website and in letting everyone know about it – the book is a great resource for parents and children who are coming to terms with the loss of someone close to them.

The web link is: http://www.pobail.org/