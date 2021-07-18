"Bumpy journey" ahead with Delta variant of Covid-19

Health Service Executive chief executive Paul Reid said the country is in for a "bumpy journey" for the next few weeks due to the Delta variant of Covid-19.

This comes as the Department of Health reported a further 1,179 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today.

It said there are 91 people in hospital with the coronavirus, while there are 22 people in ICU with Covid-19, no change from yesterday.

In fact the department also reported 1,377 new cases of the virus yesterday, the highest number of cases in more than five months.

There were 78 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 22 of these in intensive care units.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Reid said community positivity from testing reduced yesterday from 8.4% to 6.7%.

He said almost 64% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with 77% having received one dose of a vaccine.

"A white knuckle ride of vaccines versus Delta, but let's get there", he said.

Meanwhile the deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, has said that 2,550 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past two days.

He urged people who are not vaccinated to be be careful about indoor settings and to not meet up with other people indoors if it can be avoided.

He added anyone with any symptoms of a cold or flu - such as a headache, runny nose, blocked sinuses, sore throat - should to get a Covid-19 test.