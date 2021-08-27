Three areas of Donegal ranked in top-ten for incidence of Covid-19

Three areas of Donegal are among the areas with the ten highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country.

The Carndonagh local electoral area (LEA) has the highest incidence in the country for the sixth consecutive week.

All seven LEAs in Donegal have rates above the national average, the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on the spread of Covid-19 across the166 LEAs in the country show.

The incidence grew in six of the seven LEAs in Donegal in the 14 days up to August 23.

The Buncrana LEA is ranked fourth while the Letterkenny area is in tenth place.

The incidence in the Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, is more than five times the national average. The infection rate increased to 2,693.9 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days from 2,558.4 after 457 cases were recorded.

The rate in the Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, rose to 1,511.2 from 1,287.7 with 338 new cases over 14 days.

In Letterkenny, the incidence rose slightly to 986.9 from 980.2 after 294 new cases were recorded.

In the Milford LEA, 119 new cases were recorded over 14 days as the rate dropped for the second week in a row from 973.1 to 864.1.

There was a significant increase in the rate in the Glenties area where 181 new cases were recorded. The incidence rose by 46% from 518.4 to 756.7.

The incidence in the Donegal LEA, which covers south Donegal, rose by 28% climbing from 581.3 to 743.6. There were 197 new cases over the latest 14-day period.

The Lifford-Stranorlar area has the lowest rate in the county. The incidence also rose there increasing to 664.4 from 540.8 with 172 new cases.

The second-highest rate in the country was in Ballybay-Clones in Co Monaghan which has an incidence of 2,318.2.

Bailieborough-Cootehill in Co Cavan was ranked third and the Monaghan LEA was placed fifth.

The LEA with the lowest incidence rate is Muinebeag in Co CARLOW with 147.2 cases per 100,000 people.