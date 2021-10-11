Search

Burtonport vaccination centre closing this week

People requiring a second vaccine at the centre can receive it in Letterkenny

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

The Covid-19 vaccination centre in Burtonport is closing later this week.

The final vaccination clinic in St Columba’s Community Centre will be held on Thursday between 12.15pm and 5.15pm.

Anyone who has received their first dose in the Burtonport centre and will be due their second dose after October 14 will receive a text message advising them to go to the newly-relocated Letterkenny vaccination centre on the Kilmacrennan Road to get their second vaccine. 

People are advised to read their vaccine appointment text messages carefully to make sure that they know where their vaccine appointment takes place. 

Frank Harburn, Saolta general manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the west and north-west said: “I would like to thank the St Columba’s Community Centre Committee and a wide group of interagency partners that worked together to bring a vaccination centre to Burtonport. 

“This group included our colleagues in Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1, Donegal County Council, members of the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána and the National Ambulance Service. I would also like to acknowledge the support of people of Burtonport and surrounding area.”

He urged people who have not been vaccinated to do so.

Anyone aged 12 or over who hasn’t received their Covid-19 vaccination may do so on the HSeEwebsite. The website has details on how to register online, register by phone or book an appointment with a pharmacy.

